Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 2,530 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 1.32% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 3.2 %

GLDD stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lasse Petterson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

