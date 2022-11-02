Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 5,136 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,430 shares of company stock worth $8,693,394 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $281.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.72.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.