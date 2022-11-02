Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 5,200 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 34.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 42.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.92. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

