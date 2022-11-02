Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 900 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $167.40 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $145.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.45 and a 200 day moving average of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.