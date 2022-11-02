Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives $59.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Fortis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Fortis in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Performance

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis stock opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4116 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

