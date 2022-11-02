Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.78

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.78 and traded as high as C$3.86. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$3.79, with a volume of 951,999 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Laurentian cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.29.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.15.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$214.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.