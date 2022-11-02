Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.61 and last traded at $80.88. Approximately 5,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 209,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average is $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 34.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

