Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.
Franklin Resources Stock Down 3.6 %
NYSE BEN opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after buying an additional 5,321,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,650,000 after buying an additional 143,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
