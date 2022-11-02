Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE BEN opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 122,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,745,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,793,257.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 122,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,745,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,793,257.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,421,557 shares of company stock worth $44,737,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after buying an additional 5,321,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,650,000 after buying an additional 143,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.