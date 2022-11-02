Frax 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.55 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Frax token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $1.20 billion and $2.55 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,211,933,898 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

