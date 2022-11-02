Frax Share Price Hits $6.38 on Major Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $103.41 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for $6.38 or 0.00031405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax Share has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

