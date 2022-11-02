Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,716 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 73,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,328,946. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

