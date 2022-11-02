Frontier (FRONT) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.15 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001134 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $23.15 million and $2.80 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frontier has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,362.22 or 0.31118783 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

