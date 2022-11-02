FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.19. 13,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.97%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.