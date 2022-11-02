FTC Solar (FTCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. FTC Solar has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. On average, analysts expect FTC Solar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

In other news, Director David Springer sold 62,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $198,336.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,475,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,591,829.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FTC Solar news, insider Patrick Cook sold 8,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $45,315.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,977.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Springer sold 62,370 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $198,336.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,475,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,591,829.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,624,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,698 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in FTC Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in FTC Solar by 70.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 14.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 101.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

