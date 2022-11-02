FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.30

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.30 and last traded at $45.55, with a volume of 87954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

FUJIFILM Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

