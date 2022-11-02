FUNToken (FUN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.18 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $82.57 million and $2.18 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,377.83 or 0.30962864 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012115 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.