FY2022 EPS Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Cut by Analyst

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCNGet Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a research report issued on Friday, October 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $6.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.73. The consensus estimate for FTI Consulting’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

FCN opened at $153.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.01. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $132.36 and a 52-week high of $190.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

