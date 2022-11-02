FY2022 EPS Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Cut by Analyst

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a research report issued on Friday, October 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $6.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.73. The consensus estimate for FTI Consulting’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
FTI Consulting Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.
Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting
In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.