FY2022 EPS Estimates for Investar Holding Co. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Investar in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Investar’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Investar alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Investar to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Investar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28. Investar has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.72.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Investar had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 29.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,131,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 572,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Investar

In related news, Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $77,546.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $159,043.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Investar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Investar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.