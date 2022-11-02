FY2022 EPS Estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Increased by Analyst

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a report released on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.78. The consensus estimate for MidWestOne Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,033,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

