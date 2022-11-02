FY2023 EPS Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Increased by Analyst (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report released on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.17.

CTS stock opened at C$5.49 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$4.85 and a one year high of C$12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.27.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$570.63 million.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

