FY2023 EPS Estimates for DraftKings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DraftKings in a research note issued on Sunday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.38) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.31). The consensus estimate for DraftKings’ current full-year earnings is ($3.07) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DraftKings’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $466.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on DraftKings to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 126,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in DraftKings by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

