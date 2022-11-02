FY2023 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for North American Construction Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atb Cap Markets lowered North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group

NYSE:NOA opened at $12.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $352.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 21,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 108,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 293,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 38,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 44.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 85,466 shares in the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

