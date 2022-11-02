Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Holdings Increased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,323,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,072,000 after acquiring an additional 488,130 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,428,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,623,000 after acquiring an additional 650,651 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,801,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,204,000 after acquiring an additional 314,059 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

GLPI stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 115.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

