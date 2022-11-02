Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.85 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.

Garmin Stock Down 1.1 %

GRMN traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,517. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.12. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $148.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Garmin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

