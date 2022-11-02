Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Raised to $381.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.86.

Gartner Trading Up 7.6 %

NYSE IT opened at $325.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.36. Gartner has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,565 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

