Gas (GAS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.49 Million

Gas (GAS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Gas has a market capitalization of $23.68 million and approximately $10.49 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00011562 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Gas Token Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
