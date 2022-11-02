GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on November 10th

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 73.4% per year over the last three years. GasLog Partners has a payout ratio of 1.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.9%.

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.36. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $95.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 325,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GasLog Partners by 401.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in GasLog Partners by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 56,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

