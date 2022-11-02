GateToken (GT) Market Cap Hits $495.82 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One GateToken token can now be bought for $4.58 or 0.00022432 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $495.82 million and $2.12 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,415.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007805 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00039232 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00042923 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00250731 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.65308897 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,218,649.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

