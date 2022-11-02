Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Hits $2.84 on Top Exchanges

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00013981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $76.92 million and $1.44 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.82162964 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,614,497.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

