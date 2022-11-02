GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.58

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GABI traded up GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 85.45 ($1.03). The company had a trading volume of 45,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,173. The firm has a market cap of £375.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,245.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.58. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 70.60 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 104.50 ($1.26). The company has a quick ratio of 131.74, a current ratio of 131.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About GCP Asset Backed Income Fund

Featured Articles

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

