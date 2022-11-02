General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $97.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in General Electric by 9.7% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 70,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

