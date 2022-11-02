Genesis Vision Achieves Market Capitalization of $766,047.70 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $766,047.70 and approximately $164.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,375.63 or 0.31245956 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012201 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions."

