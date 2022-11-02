Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 3,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 8.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gentex by 5.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 3.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gentex Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on GNTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

