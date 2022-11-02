Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $179.75

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $179.75 and last traded at $178.12, with a volume of 11721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.53 and a 200-day moving average of $145.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

