Gifto 24-Hour Volume Reaches $966,841.00 (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Gifto has a market capitalization of $18.13 million and $966,841.00 worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,362.22 or 0.31118783 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@gifto. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.