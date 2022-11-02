Giga-tronics (GIGA) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Giga-tronics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Giga-tronics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Giga-tronics $9.03 million -$2.71 million -1.49 Giga-tronics Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million -2.00

Giga-tronics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics. Giga-tronics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Giga-tronics Competitors 38 345 650 8 2.60

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Giga-tronics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 24.31%. Given Giga-tronics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Giga-tronics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Giga-tronics has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics’ rivals have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Giga-tronics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giga-tronics -35.33% -255.96% -37.55% Giga-tronics Competitors -0.01% -12.14% 2.02%

Summary

Giga-tronics rivals beat Giga-tronics on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Giga-tronics

Gresham Worldwide, Inc. designs and develops ultra-reliable bespoke technology for the defense, medical, and telecommunications sectors. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. was formerly known as DPW Technology Group, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has additional offices in Washington, District of Columbia; Shelton, Connecticut; Salisbury and Wareham, United Kingdom; and Karmiel, Israel. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc.

