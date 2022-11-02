Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 500 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MET traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $74.08. The stock had a trading volume of 113,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,979. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

