Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys Shares of 4,808 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 771,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $151,993,000 after acquiring an additional 67,691 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
Visa Trading Down 1.4 %
V traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.95. The stock had a trading volume of 108,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.66. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.
Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.