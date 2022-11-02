Gilbert & Cook Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 179,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 135.6% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 145,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after acquiring an additional 41,973 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.70. The stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,454. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.58 and its 200 day moving average is $188.28.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

