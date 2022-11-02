Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 560 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $80.35. 37,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,472. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 94.51 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.