Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.95. 30,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

