Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.08. 92,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,874. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.13 and a 200 day moving average of $136.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

