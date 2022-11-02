Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 8,773 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.17. 26,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,140. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

