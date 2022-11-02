Gilbert & Cook Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.86. 443,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,453,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

