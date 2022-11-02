Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIL. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.89.

GIL stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.71. 36,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

