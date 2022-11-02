Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Raised to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GAIN. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

Shares of GAIN traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. 3,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,718. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 91.04%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 821,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 283,224 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 274,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.