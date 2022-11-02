Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 410 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in DexCom were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,397,781,000 after buying an additional 140,465 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DexCom by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after buying an additional 5,963,328 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,143,218,000 after buying an additional 1,060,655 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,424,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,285,000 after buying an additional 2,075,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DexCom by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,642,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,351,923,000 after buying an additional 267,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.43, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.