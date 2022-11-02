Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,370 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 89,121 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 83,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,489,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:JPST opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.