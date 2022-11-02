Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Aflac were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,246 shares of company stock worth $1,694,543. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

