Glassman Wealth Services Has $28,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 137.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:K opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 903,893 shares of company stock valued at $66,530,146. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.